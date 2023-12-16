Vijayawada: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy finds fault with Naidu for writing letter to Centre

Vijayawada : YSR Congress party general secretary and Govt Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy found fault with former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu’s letter to the Central government on the cyclone loss in the State.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Sajjala said that Naidu in an irresponsible manner wrote letter to the Centre stating that AP had suffered a loss of Rs 10,000 crore due to crop damage as part of publicity stunt.

He said that the the State government acted in a timely manner in providing help to farmers. He said Naidu has no right to raise the issues of the State government as he is a guest to the State and has been residing in Hyderabad.

He said people rejected Naidu in 2019 itself. He criticised Naidu for resorting to cheap politics. He alleged that the TDP opened counters in Hyderabad to register Andhra settlers as voters in AP as Telangana elections are over.

He said that the citizens forum was set up by Naidu to protect his ‘selfish interests.’ Sajjala said that Naidu was staying back in Hyderabad to protect his properties.

Sajjala said that the YSR Congress party will face the elections with confidence by fielding a perfect team as Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented number of welfare schemes for the benefit of people.

He said all sections of people were happy under Jagan’s rule. The State government distributed 31 lakh house sites. The government has been providing welfare schemes to 47 lakh families directly through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Sajjala said that Jagan Mohan Reddy provided a permanent solution to Uddanam kidney problem by setting up a research centre and super speciality hospital in that region.

He flayed Naidu for not taking any measures to solve kidney problem during his regime. There is no benefit with Jana Sena cheif Pawan Kalyan to the State, he added.