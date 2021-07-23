Vijayawada: Sakambari festivities commence at Durga Temple

Vijayawada: The three-day annual Sakambari celebrations commenced at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Thursday.

Principal secretary, Endowments department G Vani Mohan inaugurated the festivities. She inspected the arrangements for the festival and spoke to the temple executive officer D Bhramaramba and other officials.

Both performed the pujas and rituals. The presiding deity and places in Antaralayam were decorated with the vegetables, leaves, fruits and the flowers. It is estimated 50 tons of vegetables, fruits and flowers are used for decoration during the three days.

By Thursday, about 20 tonnes of vegetables and fruits were shifted to the temple. Durga temple administration every year conducts the Sakambari festivities and priests and devotees pray for plentiful rains and rich harvest.

Vani Mohan enquired about the progress of the engineering works taken up by the temple administration. EO Bhramaramba appealed to the donors to donate the vegetables and fruits for the festivities.