Vijayawada: Sankranthi rangoli competitions today

Vijayawada: Telugu TV channel hmtv in coordination with The Hans India will be organising Rangoli competitions here on Monday as part of the Sankranthi celebrations.

Rangoli competitions with the title 'Mutyala Muggula Potilu' will be held at Care & Share School grounds at Singh Nagar in the city.

The event is being sponsored by KBK Multispecialty Hospital this year.

The hmtv has been organising the beautiful and colorful Rangoli competitions for women for the last few years both in AP and Telangana as part of the Sankranthi festival celebrations.

This year also the Rangoli competitions are going to start on Monday afternoon on the school grounds.

Women who wish to participate in this colourful programme are requested to reach the venue by 1.30 pm on Monday. Three winners will be presented mixer grinder, cooker and hotbox sets respectively.

Besides, each of the women who participate in the Rangoli competitions will be given a consolation prize. For more information the interested candidates may contact 9553586064.