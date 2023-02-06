Vijayawada: Sarat Chandra IAS Academy achieves excellence award

Vijayawada(NTR District): Sarat Chandra IAS Academy has received Global India Forum Excellence Award-2023 for their exceptional services in education sector. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan presented the award to the academy at a programme on Saturday.

Giving the details at a press meet here on Sunday, Academy Managing Director Thota Sarath Chandra informed that they got this award for making Telugu medium students also to achieve success in Civils. He said that their institute was giving valuable and splendid training services to the IAS aspirants, mainly from the Telugu medium background and villagers.

He said that for the past four years, their academy aspirants got many ranks in UPSC and APPSC.