Vijayawada: SBI donates blankets to Covid patients

Vijayawada: Krishna District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr M Suhasini has praised the services of the State Bank of India to the Covid patients.

She said the blankets donated by the State Bank of India to the Covid patients will be very useful. She received the 4000 blankets worth Rs 7 lakh donated by the SBI to the medical and health department in a programme organized at the Old Government General Hospital on Wednesday.

She appealed to the people to come forward to participate in the programmes to check the spread of Covid-19. She said the SBI under the Corporate Social Responsibility helped the Covid patients during the pandemic time. She said many corporate companies are coming forward to help the Covid patients and stated that the bedsheets donated by SBI would be handed over to the Covid patients.

Connect-Andhra CEO V Koteswaramma, Additional DMHO Dr Usharani, Dr Moti babu, Dr P Sudharshan Babu and others participated in the event.