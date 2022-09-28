Vijayawada: SCR launches Swachh Neer, Aahaar campaign

Vijayawada: As part of cleanliness fortnight Swachhta Pakhwada-2022 by Indian Railways, SCR Vijayawada division has been conducting Swachh Neer and Aahaar (clean food and water) programmes across Vijayawada division for the last three days.

The officials and staff checked pantry cars on multiple trains running through the division. During pantry car checking, they inspected Licensee's permits, expiry date of food articles being sold, quality and quantity of food served to the passengers. They gave counselling to vendors to avoid use of single use plastic, to use safety gear and maintain personal hygiene while serving the passengers.

Commercial department officials have inspected base kitchens in Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Nellore, Ongole and Eluru. They also checked the food quantity served by testing them on electronic weighing machines.

As part of Swachh Aahaar, senior DEnHM Ram Chandra Sahoo and his team took out awareness rally and distributed pamphlets to passengers in Vijayawada. He also inspected base kitchens, handling and disposal of kitchen waste with provision of dry and wet dustbins. They collected food samples and sent them for quality analysis in Vijayawada.

As part of Swachh Neer, all water coolers and tanks across the division were cleaned and chlorinated thoroughly on Tuesday. The officials have thoroughly inspected all water installations including filter plants, for pre- and post-filtration quality of water, source of

water supply. They also inspected all water vending machine stalls and tested water quality with TDS meters.

Speaking on the occasion, senior DEnHM Ram Chandra Sahoo said that during the current Swachhata Pakhwada-2022, intensive cleaning drives and awareness campaigns were conducted across the Division. He said that feedback from passengers is being regularly obtained and short comings are being rectified through daily monitoring. He stressed on the implementation of single use plastic ban across the Division to tackle plastic menace.

Various branch officers, inspectors and staff were nominated across the major stations during the fortnight cleanliness campaign.