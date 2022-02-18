Vijayawada: Seetarampuram well-known for timber depots

Vijayawada: Seetarampuram, located in the heart of the city and on Eluru road, is famous for Timber business. With decent roads and good infrastructure facilities that was formed over six decades ago, Seetarampuram is the favourite colony for many. Noted writers, poets, lawyers, doctors and other professionals settled in the colony and constructed houses. With the increase of commercial activity, apartments were also constructed in the subsequent years.

Seetarampuram is also well-known for Satya Sai Baba temple and timber depots. With timber depots, sawmills and retail shops, the colony attracts large number of builders and others, who construct houses and apartments.

Besides, plywood shops, hardware shops and paint shops are also doing brisk business. With increasing commercial activity, the land prices shot up and middleclass people now face it a big financial burden to buy house sites in the colony.

Decent roads, green trees, underground drainage and drinking water pipelines formed in the colony several years ago transforming it into a liveable colony with all basic amenities. The colony has excellent road connectivity with number of RTC buses to dozens of areas in and outside the city. Commercial areas, cinema halls, educational institutions are located less than two-kilometre away from the colony.

Consequently, demand for houses, apartment flats and house sites is very high in Seetarampuram colony.