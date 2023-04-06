Vijayawada: Services of Babu Jagjivan Ram recalled

Vijayawada (NTR district): Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said the Andhra Pradesh government is drawing inspiration from great leaders like Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram, Dr BR Ambedkar and implementing many welfare schemes for the welfare of the people.

He attended as a chief guest for the 115th birth anniversary of Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram, organised at Tummalapalla Kalakshetram here on Wednesday.

He recalled the services of Jagjivan Ram and exhorted the youth to emulate the ideals of the late leader and reach higher positions.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, who presided over the programme, urged students and youth to know the lives and struggles of great leaders. He praised the struggle made by Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram against the discrimination in society in those days.

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivas, MLC M Arun Kumar, city Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and others were present on the occasion. The speakers remembered the great leader and recalled the services he rendered to the nation during his prolonged political career as Union Minister.