Vijayawada: Shamim Aslam takes charge as Chairperson of APMDC

x

Shamim Aslam assumed charge as the Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation here on Monday.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Shamim Aslam said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy entrusted the responsibility of heading the APMDC as part of his drive to empower women. She said that she would strive to take forward the Corporation with the active cooperation of Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Member of Parliament Midhun Reddy.

Stating that the State has abundant mineral resources, Shamim said that she would strive for industrial development of the State by utilising the available mineral resources and earn revenue for the state government through the APMDC.

Later, addressing the officials of the APMDC, Aslam exhorted them to work hard to improve the working of the Corporation by balancing the environment, people's needs and industrial necessities.

APMDC joint director D Srinivasa Rao, company secretary R Mani Kiran, general manager (marketing) SVC Bose, general manager (coal) Lakshmana Rao, vice-chairman and managing director OSD Sri Venkata Sai, DGM (Geology) Nathaniel, DGM (Civil) Sambhu Prasad, F & A Srinivasa Murthy, DGM (HRD) P Satynarayanamma, DGM (CSR) Rajaramesh, F&A Devi Manga and others were present.

