Vijayawada: Siva temples decked up for Maha Sivaratri

Vijayawada: All Siva temples were decked up for Maha Sivarathri festival to be celebrated on Tuesday. Prominent Siva temple in the district, Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Yanamalakuduru near Vijayawada, Koti Lingala temple at Muktyala near Jaggaiahpet, Old Sivalayam in one town Vijayawada. Siva Kshetram in Satyanarayanapuram and other temples were decked up for the festival. Celestial wedding will be performed on Tuesday.

Temples are illuminated with lighting and decorated with flowers.

Heavy bandobust is made for the Sivarathri celebrations at Yanamalakudu near Vijayawada. Around 1300 staff was drafted for the duty particularly to maintain queue lines, distribution of water and butter milk to the devotees. The Revenue, the energy, the fire, the endowments, the Panchayat Raj, the medical and health and other department staff are working in coordination for the successful conduct of Sivarathri celebrations.

In all, 832 police personnel were drafted for the bandobust duty. Circle inspectors and sub-inspectors will supervise the bandost. Devotees start visiting the temple from the early hours of Tuesday.