Skill case: High Court adjourns hearing in Chandrababu Naidu bail case to November 15

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourned the hearing on the main bail petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu in the Skill Development Corporation case to November 15. CID special public prosecutor Vivekananda told the court that the additional AG P Sudhakar Reddy was unable to attend the hearing and sought more time.

Following this, the High Court adjourned the hearing. The special PP requested the High Court to adjourn the hearing to November 22, but the court rejected his request and made it clear that there would not be further adjournment in the case. Meanwhile, the High Court also adjourned the hearing on the petitions moved by AP CID seeking resumption of hearing in the quash petitions related to the Amaravati Assigned lands scam case to Nov 22.

The state CID has mentioned former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former minister P Narayana as accused in the case. The probe agency had requested the High Court to reopen the quash petition hearing and take new evidence into consideration. The CID had registered a case in 2021 following a complaint by YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy who had accused Naidu and Narayana in the case. So far, five people have been arrested in the Amaravati Assigned lands scam.