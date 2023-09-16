Vijayawada: Smart vision glasses for visually challenged students

Vijayawada : Smart vision glasses with cutting-edge technology were distributed to 14 visually challenged students with the collaboration of Chennai-based Help the Blind Foundation (HTBF) and Vision-Aid India. The glasses were distributed at a programme organised by the Higher Education for Persons with Special Needs (HEPSN) wing of Andhra Loyola College (ALC) on its campus on Friday.

HBTF trustee Narasimhan said that these high-tech glasses will act as eyes for these students. These state-of-the-art devices are designed to enhance their visual capabilities, offering invaluable support in their daily lives.

This initiative underscores the unwavering commitment of HTBF to breaking down barriers and ensuring equal access to quality education for all, irrespective of physical challenges. He extended heartfelt gratitude to Vision-Aid India for their generous contributions, each device costing Rs 30,000. Vijay Chander of SHG Technologies provided essential training to the students on the proper utilisation of these devices.

Principal Fr GAP Kishore lauded the distribution of smart vision glasses as a monumental step towards empowering visually challenged students to overcome obstacles and excel in their academic pursuits. He expressed gratitude to the HTBF for their outstanding efforts, promising to pave the way for new opportunities and increased accessibility for all.

Vice-Principals Fr Prabhudas and Fr Kiran Kumar, HEPSN Coordinator Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, the staff of ALC as well as volunteers and visually challenged students of ALC participated