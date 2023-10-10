Vijayawada: Soft Tennis Junior Nationals from Oct 15

Vijayawada: The 18th Junior National Soft Tennis Championship will be held here from October 15 to 19. As many as 20 State teams will participate in this event, organised at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement RK Roja would inaugurate this championship. Soft Tennis Federation of India president and MLA Mahesh Kaswala, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, MLAs Velamapalli Srinivas, Malladi Vishnu and others will attend the inaugural ceremony.

In a press statement on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association president V Srinu Babu and general secretary D Dilip Kumar informed that AP Soft Tennis Association is going to host the event and added that after bifurcation the event is organised under the aegis of AP Soft Tennis Association. They further said that about 400 players and 100 technical officials will participate in this tournament.

Junior boys’ and girls’ team events, singles, doubles and mixed doubles matches will be conducted as part of the tournament. The arrival of the players will commence from October 14 and the association has already made elaborate arrangements such as providing boarding and lodging etc for the convenience of the sports persons and team managements.

The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), NTR District Sports Authority and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation are extending their support for organising the event.

The VMC allotted the Tennis Complex to conduct the tournament. Soft Tennis matches will be conducted under floodlights.