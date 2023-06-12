Vijayawada: Soft Tennis selections at IGMC Stadium today

Vijayawada: Krishna and NTR districts Soft Tennis Associations are going to conduct selection trials to select junior teams of both the districts, at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Monday (June 12).

In this regard, Krishna district secretary D Dilip Kumar and NTR district secretary KD Prasanna Babu issued a press release here on Sunday.

They said that selected teams would take part in the inter-district Junior Soft Tennis Championship that will be held at Guntakal in Anantapur district from June 24 to 25.

Interested players should come along with the details of their date of birth, Aadhaar Xerox copy, and four passport-size photos for these selections, they suggested.