Vijayawada: South Central Railway helps AP fight Covid, delivers 2,440 MT of oxygen

Vijayawada: The South Central Railway continues to play a vital role in the nation's service through the speedy delivery of medical oxygen to two Telugu states. Overcoming all challenges, the SCR has successfully delivered 5,045 MT of liquid medical oxygen to the two States by June 7. While 2,605 MT of LMO was delivered to Telangana, 2,440 MT of LMO was supplied to Andhra Pradesh.

In order to meet the medical oxygen requirement of the States in an effective manner, the Oxygen Express trains have been operated both from the Eastern and Western parts of the country. A total of 66 Oxygen Express trains loaded with 293 tankers have helped in bringing 5,045 MT of LMO to the two States.

In terms of the sourcing states, 2,828 MT was sourced from Odisha while 1,208 MT of LMO was brought from Jharkhand, followed by 929 MT from Gujarat and another 80 MT from West Bengal. A total of 2,440 MT of LMO has been delivered at Guntur, Krishnapatnam Port and Tadipatri in Andhra Pradesh, while 2,605 MT of LMO has been delivered at Sanath Nagar Goods Complex in Telangana.

Indian Railways is operating these trains along the Green Corridors so that the medical oxygen requirements of the States can be met at the fastest possible time frame and with minimum enroute detentions.

Multi-disciplinary teams have also been formed to ensure that the oxygen trains reach at the least possible time. As a result, the average time taken to transport these trains has been over 60 kmph.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR appreciated the efforts of the officers and staff who have planned and executed "green corridor" system for speedy delivery of medical oxygen to AP and Telangana.