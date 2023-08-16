Live
Vijayawada: Speaker Tammineni Sitaram hoists national flag
Recalls the services of the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle
Vijayawada: The 77th Independence Day celebrations were held in a grand manner in the capital region of Amaravati on Tuesday. AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram hoisted the national flag and paid homage to the freedom fighters. He recalled the services of the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle.
Andhra Pradesh High Court chief justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur hoisted the national flag at the Andhra Pradesh High Court at Nelapadu, Guntur district.
He congratulated the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day celebrations. The High court judges, high court staff, and others attended the celebrations. Chief justice delivered a message to mark the celebrations and recalled the services of freedom fighters.
Andhra Pradesh chief secretary K Jawahar Reddy hoisted the tricolor at the AP Secretariat at Velagapudi to mark the Independence Day celebrations. Senior IAS officers, AP secretariat officials, and the staff attended the celebrations.
Police Transport Organisation superintendent of police Shiva Reddy hoisted the national flag at the State DGP office and congratulated the office staff to mark the Independence Day celebrations. He recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and paid rich tributes on the occasion. Similarly, the Independence Day celebrations were held in the state government offices in Vijayawada, Tadepalli, and Mangalagiri of Guntur district, and national flags
were hoisted by the officials to mark the occasion.