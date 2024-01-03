Vijayawada: Specialty medical services to patients under JAS

Vijayawada: Special chief secretary of Medical and health, family welfare MT Krishna Babu visited the medical camp organised at Peda Maddali village in Pamarru mandal of Krishna district on Tuesday and enquired about the services provided to the patients in the village He said Andhra Pradesh is the role model for other states in the country in implementation of medical and health services to the poor people by providing super specialty services under the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme.

Speaking to the medical and health department staff, he asked the latter to create awareness among the people on the downloading of Aarogyasri app and visit the patients suffering from cardiac ailments, blood pressure and diabetes and check how they are taking the medicines and their health condition.

He enquired about the patients identified for the cataract operations and asked them to take steps for the surgeries. He also asked about the distribution of spectacles to the local people, who visited the check-up camps and local hospitals.

Medical and health department is taking measures to send medicines to the patients suffering from chronic ailments by post. He said Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha (JAS 2) is aimed at rendering super specialty medical services to the patients at the health camps.

Krishna district collector P Rajababu, district medical and health officer G Geetabai and officials of the medical and health department and revenue departments attended the health camp.