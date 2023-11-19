Vijayawada: SRM University celebrates Research Day

Vijayawada: SRM University, AP, celebrated the seventh Research Day on Friday in the presence of Prof Siva Umapathy, chief guest (virtual mode), Prof. Manoj K Arora, Vice Chancellor; Dr R Premkumar, Registrar; Prof. Ranjit Thapa, Dean Research; Deans and Associate Deans of the university.



Motivating young potential minds to pursue research and nurture a scientific career defines the true meaning of research, said Prof Siva Umapathy, Senior Professor at the Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, during his distinguished speech as the chief guest for Research Day at SRM University.

Faculty, scholars, students and researchers graced the event commemorating research excellence by young potential minds. Prof Umapathy emphasised the significance of research in undergraduate studies. He said, “True advancement in research occurs when you gain depth in your area of study and utilise the knowledge to pursue innovation.”

Prof Ranjit Thapa remarked that research is an essential pillar of the university that has contributed to the university’s growth as a world-class research-intensive institute.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Manoj K Arora lauded the university’s mission to provide research-centric education for its students.