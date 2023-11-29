Vijayawada: State-level kids’ Science Congress from today

Vijayawada: All arrangements have been made for the state-level 31st National Children’s Science Congress-2023 on November 29 and 30 at K L University, Vaddeswaram in Guntur district.



Dr Y Aparna, member secretary of AP State Council of Science and Technology (APCOST) told the media at the APCOST office here on Tuesday that 182 projects designed by children will be showcased in the two-day Science Congress.

She said 17 objects will be selected for the national Congress that will be held later. She said minister for mines and geology and forests Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, education minister Botcha Satyanarayana and revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy will be the chief guests.

Special chief secretary, environment and forests Neerab Kumar Prasad, principal secretary, school education Praveen Prakash, commissioner of school education S Suresh Kumar and others will attend as the special guests for the state level Science Congress.

She said the inaugural function will be held at 10 am on November 29 and closing ceremony at 3 pm on November 30. Science Congress is a platform to the students to think rationally, to do research and understand the subjects, to resolve the local problems applying scientific methods and scientific logic, etc.,

She said the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science and Technology with the permission from the state government is conducting the two-day Congress. As many as 500 child scientists, guides, escort teachers, district science co-ordinators will attend the Congress.

Dr Aparna said the objects and projects showcased in the Science Congress are divided into five categories for the better understanding of children, she added. The objective of Science Congress is to create awareness on the local environment, health, nutrition and welfare, social and cultural for good health, scientific innovations for health and protection of environment, etc.,

She informed that children have prepared 4,000 objects at the district level and showcased in the science exhibition and 182 of them are selected for the state level Science Congress to be held at KL University at Vaddeswaram.

She recalled the talent of last year Science Congress winner S Lavanya and G Darsita, who got A+ grade in the national competitions and congratulated the duo.