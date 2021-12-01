Vijayawada: Students urged to write 75 lakh post cards to PM Modi

Vijayawada: Chief Postmaster General of AP Circle Dr Abhinav Walia said here on Wednesday that the Department of Posts (DoP) in coordination with Department of School Education and Literacy of the Union Ministry of Education is organising 75 lakh postcard campaign as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

The Chief Postmaster General said in a statement all the students belonging to class IV to class XII from the schools affiliated to the CBSE, including the KV and the NV as well as schools affiliated to all State Boards can participate in the campaign.

The students need to write a postcard to the Prime Minister on any of the two topics- "Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle" or "My Vision for India in 2047". The participating students shall purchase the post cards for 50 paise per card. The first phase of the campaign shall commence on December 1, 2021 and conclude on December 20, 2021.

The DoP has made arrangements for supply of postcards to schools and dispatch of postcards to the Prime Minister. For this purpose, the AP Postal Circle has identified nodal officers at each district for coordination with school authorities.

Schools will shortlist 10 postcards with the best ideas and upload them on MyGov Portal. The SCERTs shall shortlist 10 entries from each State received on MyGov Portal and forward it to CBSE through the CBSE portal for final selection of 75 best entries from the combined list of the CBSE and the State boards. The 75 students who contribute the best entries shall be invited for the second day of Annual School Principals Conference to be held on January 17, 2022 and would interact with the Prime Minister.