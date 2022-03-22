Vijayawada: TDP MLAs suspended for disrupting House

Vijayawada: State Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram expressed serious concern over the behaviour of Opposition TDP MLAs in the House.

The day's session witnessed noisy scenes right from the beginning. Immediately after the question hour started, the TDP MLAs stormed towards the podium and raised slogans against the government. Subsequently, the Speaker suspended Opposition TDP MLAs for Monday's session.

Later expressing serious concern over the behaviour of TDP MLAs, the Speaker said that the Opposition MLAs were bringing disrespect to the Chair and House through their behaviour by knocking the tables with empty bottles, tearing the papers and storming into the podium. He said that the Opposition should play constructive role in a responsible manner.

The Speaker said that he would recommend to the Ethics Committee and Minister of Legislative Affairs to take a decision on this issue. He said that he was giving more time to the TDP MLAs to change their behaviour. He also found fault with the behaviour of TDP MLAs during the Governor's address and the Chief Minister's address.