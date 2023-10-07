Vijayawada: TDP planning to create unrest in State, alleges Minister Karumuri Nagswara Rao

Vijayawada : The TDP leaders are planning to create unrest in the State by playing sympathy card over the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alleged Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Nagswara Rao.



Speaking to mediapersons at the party office here on Friday, the Minister said people stopped thinking about Chandrababu Naidu and were extending support to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is providing healthcare facilities at their doorsteps under Jagananna Suraksha scheme.

The Minister said that Naidu was arrested as per law in connection with the skill development case.

He alleged that Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan was delivering speeches as per the directions of TDP during his Varahi Yatra. He said Pawan was in a state of confusion and making baseless allegations against the State government.

He said people are not ready to believe Pawan and they are fully aware that the JSP president is working for Naidu. He said Lokesh did not receive any support in New Delhi though he had stayed there for over 10 days after the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.

Meanwhile, Bapatla YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh said that fearing arrest Lokesh fled to New Delhi and took shelter at Narsapur MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju’s guest house.

Expressing surprise over the TDP’s call to switch off lights in support of Naidu at 7 pm on Saturday night, the MP said that Naidu had switched off lights from the lives of farmers in Amaravati region. Suresh said except Pawan no one is worried on the arrest of Naidu.