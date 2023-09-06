  • Menu
Vijayawada: Teachers’ Day celebrated on grand note

Collector S Dilli Rao and Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi , District Education Officer (DEO) C V Renuka, MLA Malladi Vishnu, Chairman of APSFL ( Fiber net) P Gowtham Reddy, felicitating the best Teacher awardee Shaik Umar Ali, HM, SMA Khudus High school in Vijayawada on Tuesday ( Photo: Ch Venkata Mastan )
MLA Malladi Vishnu says that teachers’ influence is more on students than their parents

Vijayawada: Teachers’ Day was celebrated grandly here on Tuesday. As many as 48 Residential School principals, Zilla Parishad and Government School Headmasters, School Assistants, and Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) of NTR District have been conferred with the best teacher awards at a programme organised at the Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram (MBVK).

NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, Planning Board Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnu, AP State Fibernet Limited Chairman P Gowtham Reddy and others felicitated the teachers.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said teachers’ influence is more on students than their parents.

He suggested that teachers should teach new methods to the students by adapting the changes that come in the education sector from time to time. He said that the state government is giving utmost importance to education and allotting crores of funds to provide better infrastructure facilities in schools and colleges.

For that, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented the prestigious ‘Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu’ scheme and it has changed the entire look of schools and colleges, he added. He also said that the state government was taking steps to overcome the language problems and make the students to excel in English and Hindi languages too.

The collector Dilli Rao said that teachers play a key role in constructing the best society and added that they were the main pillars of society. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation chairman Adapa Seshagiri Rao, Viswabrahmin Corporation chairman T Srikanth, Deputy Mayors Avuthu Sri Sailaja and Bellam Durga, AP Jain Corporation Chairman Manojo Kothari, DEO Renuka, DYEO KVN Kumar and others participated.

