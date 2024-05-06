Akhilesh appoints Shyam Lal Pal as new state president of SP

Live
Highlights
Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has appointed Shyam Lal Pal as the new state president of the party.
Lucknow : Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has appointed Shyam Lal Pal as the new state president of the party.
He succeeds Naresh Uttam who is now contesting from the Fatehpur Lok Sabha seat.
“Shyam Lal Pal has been appointed as the party's state president,” the SP said in a post on social media platform X.
Shyam Lal Pal represents the Pal community among OBCs which commands considerable influence in eastern UP districts.
