  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Akhilesh appoints Shyam Lal Pal as new state president of SP

Akhilesh appoints Shyam Lal Pal as new state president of SP
x
Highlights

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has appointed Shyam Lal Pal as the new state president of the party.

Lucknow : Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has appointed Shyam Lal Pal as the new state president of the party.

He succeeds Naresh Uttam who is now contesting from the Fatehpur Lok Sabha seat.

“Shyam Lal Pal has been appointed as the party's state president,” the SP said in a post on social media platform X.

Shyam Lal Pal represents the Pal community among OBCs which commands considerable influence in eastern UP districts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X