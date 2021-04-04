Vijayawada: Theatre lovers enjoy evening with dance, drama after 13 months

Vijayawada: Drusya Vedika, the audience club, conducted a monthly programme of dance and drama after a gap of 13 months due to pandemic, at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam hall on Saturday.

The disciples of dance guru Dr Ch Ajay Kumar showcased three beautiful items. The programme began with Thyagaraja Swamy keerthana 'Sri Ganapathinisevimpare' by artistes Ranjita, Neeharika and Sushma. It was followed by "Asthavidasrungaranayakilu" dance item. Vasakasajja, Virahotkanthita, Svadhinabhartruka, Kalahantarita, Khandita, Vipralabdha, Proshitabhartruka and Abhisarika were the Ashta Nayakilu. This item was written by Pushpalatha and music was composed by Sudharani. It was presented by Neeharika, Kaavya, Haarika, Sushma, Bhavana, Divyasri, Ranjita and Manasa. Krishna's role was played by Lavanima. This presentation was well received by the audience. The last item 'Rasaleelalu' was portrayed by Bhavana, Kaavya, Harika, Manasa, Lavanya and Divyasri.

The item was written by KV Satyanarayana and composed in Ragamalika Raagam. The dance performances were appreciated by the audiences.

The next part of the programme, playlet titled 'Paruvu – Pratista' was staged by Gangptri theatre group artistes. This was penned by Pinnamaneni Mrutyunjaya Rao and directed by Naidu Gopi. The writer adopted the original story of famous writer Dhanikonda Hanumantha Rao. The writer tried to project the family values prevailing in our country and the disadvantages due to the double standards existing in the world. The playlet had an impact on the audiences due to the performances by the eminent actors.

The set design was meagre and not apt to the script. The director had to work much to improve the drama to clear confusion in certain areas. The music composer Ramana did a good job. The performances of the artistes YS Krisheswara Rao, Ch Rajat Murthy, Y Buchaiah Chowdary, Gummadi Nageswara Rao and Gudivada Lahari were appreciated by the spectators. Lighting and stage craft was rendered by Ramamohan and Chalapathi. Ch Ganapathi rendered makeup support.

Dontala Prakash, Golla Narayana Rao, K Subba Raju and Retired Judge Ramesh honoured the dance and drama artistes. The programme was conducted by B Naren, Hemadri Prasad with the assistance of Ramesh, Satyam and Varma.