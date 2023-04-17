Vijayawada: 'Tirumala Yatra with Annamayya Padaalu' enthralls devotees

Vijayawada(NTR district): 'Annamayya Padalato Tirumala Yatra', a special devotional programme with the rendition of Annamayya's Sankeerthanas Annamayya Parivaramu of Hyderabad in association with Sri Tripura Cultural Arts and with courtesy from Ghantasala Venkateswararao Government Music and Dance College observed Annamayya's death anniversary here on Saturday.

Music College Principal KS Govindarajan, Yanamandra Venkata Krishnaiah of Annamayya Parivaramu and Dr Panyam Dakshinamurthy of Sri Tripura Cultural Arts inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp.

'Annamaya Sankeerthana Chudamani' NC Sridevi from Tirupati with her melodic voice and M Sravan, rendered Sankeertanas with Navarasas, which created a melodious feeling among the listeners.

Sankeerthana Vibhavari began with the rendition of Kattedura Vaikuntam followed by Kommalala, Paramatmudaina Hari Pattapuranivi Neevu, Brahma kadigina padamu, Govinda Govinda Yani Koluvare, Adivo alladivo, Kondalalo nelakonna, Ksheerabhdi Kanyakaku and others. Jaganmohanakara Sankeerthana rendition towards end of the programme was the highlight of the day.

Dr Panyam Dakshinamurthy (on violin), R Kalyan Kumar (on keyboard), P Panduranga Rao (on tabala) and P Suresh (on rhythms) provided a mellifluous instrumental accompaniment and won audience' appreciation.

The organisers felicitated the artistes with shawls. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Yanamandra Venkata Krishnaiah, founder of Annamayya Parivaramu.

Lastly, distribution of laddus as Srivari prasadam to all the devotees who participated in the Tirumala is laudable.