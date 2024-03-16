Vijayawada: Top poll officer directs banks to furnish suspicious transactions

Vijayawada : AP Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena directed the bankers to furnish information on suspicious cash transactions to the Election Commission in view of ensuing elections. The CEO asked the bankers to provide information of those transactions carried out from October 1, 2023 which cross more than Rs 10 lakh per day and Rs 50 lakh in one month.

Addressing bankers during a meeting at the Secretariat on Friday organised to monitor election expenditure and electronic seizure management system implementations, the CEO said as per the Election Commission of India rules candidate contesting Lok Sabha seat is eligible to spend Rs 90 lakh and candidate contesting for MLA seat Rs 40 lakh. He directed the bankers to furnish information of banking transactions of political parties and candidates and their relatives. Mukesh Kumar Meena said that the Election Commission initiated strict vigil on cash transactions of contesting candidates and liquor sale to prevent wooing the voters with cash and liquor. As part of the drive, 22 excise, police, IT and GST teams started functioning. He said the officials will upload the particulars of the seized material and cash in an app developed for the purpose.

Meanwhile, addressing a workshop organised at the Secretariat on Friday for the media and political representatives to explain the role of the media in successfully conducting polling, the CEO explained about the media certification and monitoring committee, paid news, role of media and media facilitation and access.

Additional CEO M N Harendra prasad directed the network service providers to provide network facility to all polling centres. Addressing telecom service providers, the additional CEO said that 46,165 polling stations were present in the state and webcast facility will be provided in the 50 per cent polling stations. He asked the telecom officials to set up towers to provide network facility in 689 polling stations situated in shadow areas.