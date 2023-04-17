Vijayawada: Traffic restrictions in city for Iftar

Vijayawada (NTR district): The city police have imposed traffic restrictions in some parts of the city on Monday evening in view of the Iftar party hosted by the State government at VMC stadium in Vidyadharapuram.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief guest for the Iftar as well as dinner to mark the festival of Ramzan.

NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata announced that vehicles will not be allowed between Sitara junction and Joji Nagar junction from 4 pm to 7 pm. According to him, vehicles passing from Gollapudi towards Sitara junction and Chitti Nagar will be diverted towards Atkinson school and Kabela junction.

Vehicles passing from Chitti Nagar towards Gollapudi and HB colony, Urmila Nagar will be diverted towards Kummaripalem, or towards Kabela.

The city police have made arrangements for parking vehicles. Invitees possessing A1 pass can travel up to VMC stadium in their vehicle and can park at Vidyadharapuram RTC depot. The invitees are asked to park their vehicles at the parking places arranged by the police department only and avoid parking vehicles on the roads.

On Sunday, Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata inspected the security arrangements at VMC stadium and other nearby places. Briefing the media, the Commissioner said all security arrangements were made for the Iftar and dinner on Monday evening.

Vijayawada West ACP K Hanumantha Rao and traffic ACP Ramachandra Rao were among those inspected the arrangements.