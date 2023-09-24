Vijayawada: Transfer of DEOs, promotions soon

Vijayawada: Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the transfers of the district educational officers (DEOs) will take place very soon and some officers in the education department will get promoted as regional joint directors.



He said the proposals for the transfer of DEOs, which have been pending for a long time, will be finalised soon. Satyanarayana interacted with the media persons at the education department camp office at the irrigation offices compound here on Saturday.

He informed that some officials will be promoted to the posts of DEOs and the exercise is underway in this regard. The education department is implementing the reforms and tabs will be distributed to the Class VIII students free of cost on December 21, 2023, he said, adding that the government is contemplating to change the syllabus of maths and science for Classes 8, 9 and 10. He said a decision will also be taken on filling teachers posts lying vacant in government schools in the state.

Referring to criticism that the government was boasting about government schoolchildren going to the United Nations, Satyanarayana said that the toppers, who got the top ranks in the SSC public examinations were taken to the United Nations. He said it is not correct to make negative comments on the selection of students and tour conducted by the education department. He made it clear that no education officer had boasted about the students’ tour to the UN.