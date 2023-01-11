Vijayawada: Trust board for priests' welfare fund to be formed

Vijayawada: The State government issued ordered formation of a welfare fund trust board for archakas and other employees of endowments department, according to minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana. He said principal secretary of endowments will be the chairman of the trust board.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister said the trust board comprises seven members, including four officials and three non-officials.

The minister said the Dharmika Parishad second meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday appointed chairman and 12 members for Agama Advisory Board. Dr Vedantam Satyasrinivas Ayyar will be chairman of the board. Satyanarayana said that an action plan was formulated to develop temples at a cost of Rs 249.26 crore. Of the total amount, works worth Rs 70 crore had been completed so far and Rs 180 crore works were at tenders stage.

The minister said north Andhra and Rayalaseema have to contribute 20 per cent of funds as matching contribution and other districts have o contribute 33 per cent funds as matching grant for development of temples. The endowments minister said a special meeting of peethadhipatis will be convened soon for protection of Hindu religion.