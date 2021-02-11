Vijayawada: Vaccination drive for frontline warriors begins

Vijayawada: DMHO Dr M Suhasini said the Covid vaccination is safe and appealed to the frontline warriors to take the shots.



In a press release on Wednesday, Dr Suhasini said the government of India has taken up the vaccination drive after conducting the medical tests. She said the people can take the vaccine without any fear and suspicion.

She said pregnant women, lactating mothers and people suffering from allergies are exempted from taking the vaccine. She made it clear that the vaccine will give immunity from the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz inaugurated the three-day Covid vaccination programme at Indian Medical Association hall on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said shots will be given to 800 staff working in the hospitals in the city. He appealed to the Covid frontline warriors to avail the vaccination facility at the IMA hall.