Vijayawada: Veteran Kabaddi players share their experiences with youth

Vijayawada: The Krishna District Kabaddi Association on Sunday organised a get-together in which more than 200 players, coaches, administrators and technical officials with their family members participated and shared their past experiences as players, coaches etc. Players right from the inception of the association in 1950 took part in the event at a private function hall on MG Road and spent joyfully.

As many as 40 members, who represented the country as player, coach, manager and technical official were felicitated by the organising committee led by founder secretary PN Sankara Rao. The organising committee honoured all the participants with mementoes. Senior players such as KP Rao, Ch Venkateswara Rao and others spoke about their long association with the district association and the glorifying moments.

Addressing the media, Sankara Rao said that the event was first of its kind in the history of Andhra Kabaddi Association and it was aimed at highlighting the contributions of the founding fathers of the association since 1950.

"Several senior members who were octogenarians, such as G Prabhakara Rao, S Nageswara Rao, H Koteswara Rao interacted with the present generation players thus instilling confidence in them," said the 82-year-old veteran player Sankara Rao.

Former prominent kabaddi players G Prabhakara Rao, S Nageswara Rao, H Koteswara Rao, I Anuradha, V Prabhavathi, TAE Martha, AD Suneeta, K Swetha, R Mounika, S Bhaskar Rao, KDK Mohan Rao, Padma Raju, N Arjuna Rao and Manoj Kumar and others were felicitated. V Jhansi Rani, P Padmaja Bala and G Sudha Rani were felicitated in the coaches' category and L Jag Mohan, B Prabhakara Rao and AV Krishna Rao were felicitated in the technical officials' category. The meeting also paid tributes to Y Uma Prasad, M Sudarsana Rao, Y Bhagavan Das, VV Ranga Rao, Sughandha Kumar, P Vijaya Lakshmi, PSR Das, V Venkateswara Rao, K Ramesh, V Parameswara Rao, O Srinivas, K Krishna and S Sambasiva Rao who passed away, after their yeoman service to the Krishna District Kabaddi Association.