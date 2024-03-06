Live
Vijayawada: ‘Women Empowerment in Mahabharata’ book released
Highlights
Vijayawada: KBN College women’s studies centre organised a book release programme at the college on Tuesday. A book titled ‘Women empowerment in Mahabharata’ was published and released by Swarnashree Satyanarayana.
The book is written by ‘Kalaratna’ Dr Ch Babavali Rao. Addressing the gathering, Swarnashree said the present generation of female students should know about the empowerment of women mentioned in Mahabharata.
She urged students to achieve their objective with dedication and hard work. Buditi Harini Rajasekhar, Vijayabhanu Mohan and Gowthami Kantilal Dande were the chief guests.
The event was organized to mark weeklong World Women’s Day celebrations organized by KBN college.
