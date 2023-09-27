Vijayawada: World Tourism Day observed

Vijayawada: Dr G Beulah Pearl Sunanda, Head of the Department of History and Tourism and Travel Management of Maris Stella College said that the promotion of tourism should be coupled with responsibility.



Addressing the meeting organised by the Department of History in connection with the World Tourism Day with the theme ‘Tourism and Green Initiatives,’ Dr Beulah said that the World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 26 every year. However, it is high time the stress should be on responsible tourism without harming the ecology and environment.

Faculty member Prashanth Das emphasised on improving employability through tourism. “We need to set a goal and work towards achieving it,” he added. Students actively participated in cultural programmes and the competitions held by the department as part of the World Tourism Day.

G Usha Kumari, Degree Vice-Principal, Dr Sahaya Mary, Head of the Department of Social Work and Superior of the Maris Stella college Convent, Dr Swaroop Kumar, Head of the Department of Economics, V Swapna , Intermediate coordinator and Dr Satya Vedavathi, lecturer in Economics also participated.

About 300 students from all sections of BA as well as senior Intermediate students of History were present. The event helped educate and inspire the students with the prospects of the Tourism Industry and importance of Tourism and Green initiatives.