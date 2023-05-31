Vijayawada: YSRCP busy studying TDP manifesto’s impact

Vijayawada: The manifesto phase-I announced by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during recently concluded Mahanadu triggered a big debate among YSRCP circles. While some leaders are expressing confidence that there will be no threat to the ruling party from TDP manifesto as the current government has already been implementing welfare schemes in a saturation mode, party senior leaders are seriously discussing the possible impact of TDP manifesto phase I and are making efforts to know the pulse of people over it.

It is learnt that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed with party senior leaders about the TDP manifesto and steps to be taken to counter its impact. The state government said to be making efforts to know the impact of TDP manifesto on people through different sources.

However, the YSRCP leaders are said to be seriously discussing Rs 3,000 unemployment dole announced by N Chandrababu Naidu and several other welfare schemes aimed at women and farmers. While some leaders argue that the TDP was caught in YSRCP trap by copying welfare scheme and ready to implement various welfare schemes, others are trying to make in-depth study on the impact of the TDP promises.

Reacting to TDP manifesto, civil supplies minister K Venkata Nageswara Rao said that people are not ready to believe the promises of Chandrababu Naidu. He said that Naidu announced free travel for women in the past but failed to implement the same. While the YSRCP government has been implementing welfare schemes in a transparent manner, the TDP is now trying to copy its schemes, he claimed.

However, political parties are in a hurry to prepare election manifestos to attract voters one year ahead of elections. With the announcement of TDP manifesto phase-I, now the attention of people has turned to manifestos of other parties.

Meanwhile, several TDP leaders are claiming that YSRCP is worried over the maiden manifesto of their party and if the full manifesto was released, the ruling party would go

into shock.