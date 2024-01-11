Vijayawada: YSRCP is B team of BJP in AP, alleges Manickam Tagore

Vijayawada : Congress party Andhra Pradesh affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore has said that the YSRCP is acting as the B team of BJP in the State and the Congress party would take the matter to the notice of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

He said the BJP meted out gross injustice to Andhra Pradesh since the bifurcation of the State in 2014.

Manickam Tagore on Tuesday visited the State Congress headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan first the time after he was appointed as the in-charge of AP Congress affairs. He along with the PCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju convened the executive body meeting of the APCC and discussed the steps to be taken to strengthen the party.

Later speaking to the media, Tagore said the Congress party is gearing up for the ensuing general elections. He alleged that the YSRCP was acting as the B team of BJP. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for betraying the people of Andhra Pradesh by not implementing the assurances given at the time of State bifurcation. He flayed the BJP government at the Centre for not sanctioning a single metro project for Andhra Pradesh during the last nine-and-a-half years.

The senior Congress leader said the party will fulfill all the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh after it is voted to power in 2024 elections.

He said the Congress party is preparing for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and would soon chalk out its strategy. He some two former MLAs joined the Congress party and hoped some other leaders will also join the party.

Asked about the prospects of Congress party victory, he said the Congress party was very weak in 2014 and 2019 and the scenario is gradually changing in the State and Congress party is gaining popularity again.

He said Y S Sharmila is very much part of Congress family and her father late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had a dream of making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India. He said the Congress party will be strengthened with the joining of Sharmila.

Tagore along with PCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju, senior party leaders N Raghuveera Reddy, Pallam Raju, N Tulasi Reddy, JD Seelam and others released Bharat Jodo Nyay badges at the Andhra Ratna Bhavan. He said Rahul Gandhi will soon launch Bharat Jodo second phase yatra very soon.