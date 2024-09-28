Live
VMC takes up wall paintings for beautification of city
Vijayawada: Vijayawada East constituency MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao stated that as part of the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ initiative, wall paintings are being undertaken at slums in the city to enhance the beauty of Vijayawada.
As per the instructions of Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Dhyan Chandra, beautiful paintings were executed on walls at Kamineni Nagar and Donka Road on Friday morning. Gadde Rammohan actively participated in the programme by painting the walls and enthusiastically contributing to the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ initiative.
On the occasion, the MLA emphasised that the VMC is striving hard for beautification of city through ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ programme. He added that with the support of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the VMC is moving forward with various initiatives for the development of the city.
He urged all citizens to participate in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ programme and contribute to see that Vijayawada get the top rank in the country in the ‘Swachh Survekshan’ campaign.
Local corporator Mummaneni Prasad, assistant medical and health Officer Dr Babu Srinivas, secretariat staff and others participated in the event.