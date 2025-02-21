Wakf Board will protect Wakf lands: Farooq

Vijayawada: Minister for minority welfare NMD Farooq said the coalition government is taking steps to pro-tect the Wakf Board lands in the state. The minister on Thursday discussed the Wakf Board re-lated activities with the Wakf Board members Dr Afia and Shaik Khaja at the Secretariat.

He said the government will also take steps to seize the encroached Wakf lands and preparing an action plan. Farooq said the government will allocate sufficient funds for the welfare of mi-norities in the state budget for the year 2025-26. Minority Hakkula Parirakshana Samiti president Farooq Shubli submitted a representation to the minister seeking amenities at the mosques on the occasion of Ramzan festival.

He said the state government allocates Rs 25,000 annually to each mosque for the repairs and other works and requested the minister to release the funds in this regard.

Minister Farooq assured that the government will always support the minorities and will im-plement welfare schemes.