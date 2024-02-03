Webcasting facility for 50 pc polling stations in Andhra Pradesh

Live
Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Friday directed the district election officials to install webcasting facilities in at least 50 per cent of polling stations in the districts, along with those having more than 1,200 voters and in sensitive areas.
Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Friday directed the district election officials to install webcasting facilities in at least 50 per cent of polling stations in the districts, along with those having more than 1,200 voters and in sensitive areas. The CEO issued these guidelines in a video conference with the district officials, instructing them to make watertight arrangements for the forthcoming Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. "At least 50 per cent of the polling stations in every district should be covered under webcasting. Webcasting should not be limited to the polling stations alone but also cover the surroundings," Meena said in a press release.
Besides asking for an update on webcasting, the CEO also directed the officials to map all the vulnerable polling stations region-wise, without delay. Meena also directed the officials to complete setting up polling stations with basic facilities as soon as possible, along with facilities for specially-abled persons and senior citizens by February 5.
Furthermore, he instructed them to coordinate with enforcement agencies to crack down on the illegal movement of liquor and cash.