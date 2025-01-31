Live
- Officials directed to complete pending works in Tirupati dist
- BJP trying to erase Gandhi’s legacy: Dy CM
- Srikakulam: 15 commercial buildings found unsafe
- Tribal varsity phase-1 works to be completed by April
- Students advised to focus on environmental restoration
- Chandrababu to Visit Penugonda for Kanyaka Parameswari Ammavari Commemoration
- Water man calls for concerted efforts to overcome marine pollution
- Port sets a new record in manganese ore handling
- It’s time to take Etikoppaka toys to a global level
- Review of reintroduction of vehicle towing in Bengaluru
WhatsApp governance revolutionary step: Dinakar
Vijayawada: The 20 points programme chairman Lanka Dinakar said the WhatsApp Governance launched by the AP government is a revolutionary step in the state administration. He said the time and resources of people can be saved with the WhatsApp governance in the state.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Dinakar said people need not roam around the offices of the government for the certificates due to implementation of WhatsApp governance. He thanked the IT Minister Nara Lokesh and stated that WhatsApp governance is one of the important elements in good governance. He said the WhatsApp governance is a role model to other states in the country.
