World Photography Day: Collector Dilli Rao felicitates photojournalists

Vijayawada (NTR Dist): On the occasion of the World Photography Day, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao felicitated photographers at his camp office here on Saturday. The Collector honoured all the photojournalists working in Vijayawada/NTR district with shawls and mementos.

He also presented awards to the winners of national level photo competitions-2023.

The Hans India chief photographer Adula Krishna, Hyderabad, received a memento and citation from the district Collector Dilli Rao. He won the prize in national level photo competitions 2023. Besides, mementoes were also presented to other photographers. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that photojournalists play a key role in attracting readers to newspapers and journals and added that many photos which were clicked with social consciousness and creativity by photojournalists have brought light into many lives.

Photography is inextricably linked to human life and added that one photo can convey many feelings to the world. Preserving a photo is like preserving history, the Collector said.

Dilli Rao said the district administration is ready to sanction Rs 15 lakh for the development of the Press Club here and one lakh for the welfare of the photographers. He also inaugurated the photo exhibition organised at the Press Club in Gandhi Nagar to mark the International Photography Day. Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivas said the presence of photographers is must for any auspicious occasion. City Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi praised the photos exhibited in the exhibition. Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said the government would extend cooperation to photographers.

DPRO SV Mohan Rao, publicity assistant VV Prasad, U Surendranath, senior photojournalist Ch Venkata Mastan, YD Anand, Ch Vijaya Bhaskar, GV Narayana, CH Narayana Rao, Sambasiva Rao, Chakrapani, Ruben and KVS Giri participated.