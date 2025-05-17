Yatra to create awareness on parenthood begins

Vijayawada: East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao said here on Friday that awareness around fertility remains limited, especially in underserved regions where stigma and misconceptions persist.

He was the chief guest at the ‘Oasis Janani Yatra’ organised by Oasis Fertility.

The MLA said that it was good that the Oasis Janani Yatra was dedicated to bridge this gap by providing reliable medical guidance and support to those who need it most. By fostering open conversations and dispelling long-held myths, this campaign empowers couples to make informed decisions on their path to parenthood. Oasis Janani Yatra, a 30-day, 30-town journey across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, started from Vijayawada on Mother’s Day on Friday.

Dr Krishna Chaitanya M, Scientific Head and Clinical Embryologist of Oasis Fertility and Dr Venkata Sujatha Vellanki, Regional Medical Head and Fertility Specialist of Oasis Fertility, Dr Tripura, Dr Vellanki Sridevi, Dr Somalatha along with other dignitaries participated.