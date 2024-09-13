Yechury’s services to working class remembered

Vijayawada: Expressing heartfelt condolences to the demise of the senior communist leader Sitaram Yechury, leaders across the party lines recalled the service of the late leader to the working class across the country.

Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna, TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, excise minister Kollu Ravindra and others expressed their deep sorrow over the departure of Sitaram.

They conveyed the condolences to the family members and the Left activists across the country.

The Speaker recalling the political struggles of Yechury said that he excelled in politics, as Member of Parliament, economist and social activist.

Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the demise of CPM general secretary. He recalled his lifelong commitment to the Leftist ideals and his unwavering efforts toward the nation’s progress. He further stated that the passing of Sitaram Yechury leaves an irreparable void in Indian politics. He extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and colleagues during this difficult time.

The BJP state unit in a statement expressed condolences to the family members of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Party chief official spokesperson Lanka Dinkar said that Yechury adhered to his ideology and believed in it to serve the country. He had been active in politics from his student days and rose to become the general secretary of his party with commitment.