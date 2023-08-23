Youth told to venture out to become entrepreneurs

Vijayawada: M Manjunath, CEO of a prominent cyber security firm based in Texas, USA, shared invaluable insights gleaned from his own journey and success in the field of cyber security while addressing the inspirational seminar in connection with ‘World Entrepreneurship Day’ (Udyamita Diwas) on ‘Empowering Future Entrepreneurs’ hosted by Andhra Loyola College under the aegis of the Department of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) here on Tuesday.

Manjunath emphasised the significance of strategic planning, personal accountability, energy management, continuous learning, adaptability, and the pursuit of knowledge.

The seminar was aimed at fostering entrepreneurial spirit and guiding students towards a successful future. The seminar served as a transformative experience for the students, equipping them with a holistic framework for personal and professional development. The students gained profound insights into the art of preparation and the essential components of success.

The students and faculty members of the Department of MCA, including the Head of the Department, Dr R Poonam, and faculty members A Manjula, Dr A Lavanya, and S Keerthi actively participated in the seminar.

The Udyamita Diwas seminar provided an enriching platform for students to imbibe valuable life lessons and entrepreneurial principles from a distinguished industry leader. The event not only celebrated ‘World Entrepreneurship Day’ but also reinforced the institution’s commitment to nurturing individuals ready to conquer the challenges of the professional world.