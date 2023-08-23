  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Youth told to venture out to become entrepreneurs

M Manjunath, CEO of a cyber security firm based in Texas, USA, felicitated by HoD of MCA Department, ALC Dr R Poonam and faculty members A Manjula, Dr A Lavanya and S Keerthi at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada on Tuesday
x

M Manjunath, CEO of a cyber security firm based in Texas, USA, felicitated by HoD of MCA Department, ALC Dr R Poonam and faculty members A Manjula, Dr A Lavanya and S Keerthi at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada on Tuesday

Highlights

  • An inspirational seminar in connection with World Entrepreneurship Day held in Andhra Loyola College
  • The event is aimed at fostering entrepreneurial spirit and guiding students towards a successful future

Vijayawada: M Manjunath, CEO of a prominent cyber security firm based in Texas, USA, shared invaluable insights gleaned from his own journey and success in the field of cyber security while addressing the inspirational seminar in connection with ‘World Entrepreneurship Day’ (Udyamita Diwas) on ‘Empowering Future Entrepreneurs’ hosted by Andhra Loyola College under the aegis of the Department of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) here on Tuesday.

Manjunath emphasised the significance of strategic planning, personal accountability, energy management, continuous learning, adaptability, and the pursuit of knowledge.

The seminar was aimed at fostering entrepreneurial spirit and guiding students towards a successful future. The seminar served as a transformative experience for the students, equipping them with a holistic framework for personal and professional development. The students gained profound insights into the art of preparation and the essential components of success.

The students and faculty members of the Department of MCA, including the Head of the Department, Dr R Poonam, and faculty members A Manjula, Dr A Lavanya, and S Keerthi actively participated in the seminar.

The Udyamita Diwas seminar provided an enriching platform for students to imbibe valuable life lessons and entrepreneurial principles from a distinguished industry leader. The event not only celebrated ‘World Entrepreneurship Day’ but also reinforced the institution’s commitment to nurturing individuals ready to conquer the challenges of the professional world.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X