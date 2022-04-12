YSRCP douses dissent fires

Vijayawada: The dissent that had erupted in the YSRCP will prove to be a storm in a teacup, feel senior party leaders. According to them, efforts are on to talk to all such leaders. Balineni Srinivas Reddy, who had made his displeasure open on Sunday night for not being re-inducted and did not relent despite two rounds of meetings with party leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and other leaders, finally reconciled after a meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy he said that he has always been loyal to the party and would continue to do so.

"It is part of my family and I am part of the YSRCP family," he said. Balineni said when someone does not get accommodated in the cabinet some disappointment is bound to be there. He said there were reports that he was unhappy that Adimulapu Suresh was re-inducted, ignoring him. He said he has nothing against Suresh. Balineni said that he as a loyal party worker would take up any responsibility that was given to him by the party and will strive for a greater number of seats in the next election.

Efforts to pacify former Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita are also on. Party senior leader Mopidevi Venkataramana met her and held discussions. Later, he told the media that though she had submitted the letter of her resignation from the State Assembly to the party president, the party is unlikely to accept it. He said they would sort out the issue soon. Sucharita also said that she would continue in the party.

However, leaders like Kolusu Parthasarathy and Uday Bhanu are still unhappy. In fact, Uday Bhanu even went to the extent of saying that he was not taken into the cabinet because of the coterie around Jagan. Such a comment was heard in the party for the first time since its formation.

In Palnadu district, four-time MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy went incommunicado, sulking over denial of ministership even as his supporters held protests in the Macherla constituency.

In Anakapalli district, senior legislator Karanam Dharma Sri's supporters staged a rasta-roko but he asked them to desist from organising any protests against the party interests. Dharma Sri, however, turned emotional and said he was upset over being overlooked for a Cabinet post.