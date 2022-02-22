YSRCP lost a good leader: Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna

Vijayawada: BC Welfare Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna has expressed deep condolences over the sudden demise of Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

The Minister along with the BC Corporations' Chairman expressed deep condolences at a programme at BC Bhavan in Gollapudi on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Venugopala Krishna said Mekapati Goutham Reddy was his friend and a soft person. Gopala Krishna said he could not digest the fact that Goutham Reddy was no more and added that YSRCP had lost a good leader.

Minister Venugopala Krishna praised the services of demised leader Goutham Reddy to the State. He stated that

Minister Goutham Reddy worked with lot of dedication.

Stating that the Mekapati family had helped him in his political career, the Minister said it will be very difficult to fill the gap of losing his friend and conveyed his deep condolences to the family of Goutham Reddy.