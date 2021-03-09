YSRCP will provide development sans corruption in Vijayawada city: Contestant

Vijayawada: YSRCP candidate for the 23rd division Atmakuri Subba Rao also known as Suresh said here on Monday that the YSRCP would develop the division providing a corruption-free administration.

Addressing newsmen at the division party office here Suresh said that the previous rulers did not care for the development of the division and never cared to solve the problems of people. He said that the underground drainage system was totally damaged and the division had become centre for corruption.

Suresh exuded confidence that he would develop the division if he was returned to the corporation. He recalled that people of Kovelamudivari Street appealed several times to the authorities to repair their road, but it was not undertaken. Within three months after YSRCP came to power, the road construction was undertaken, he said.

Suresh said that he met people of the division thrice to know the problems and he had taken the issues to the notice of Central MLA Malladi Vishnu. Referring to the development undertaken in the division, he said that walking track was developed, modern equipment was installed in the Lenin Park. He said that storm drainage works is under progress and a bridge would be constructed across the canal near the government hospital. He said that as the general secretary of sanitary tiles association, he knows the problems of the traders and he would solve their problems.

Appealing people to vote for the Fan symbol, he assured the citizens that he would transform the division into a model division in the city.

YSRCP leaders Challa Sudhakar, Oggu Vicky, Seshan Murali, Siva Reddy, Ratna Rao, Mallanu Srinu, Pasumarti Sitaram, Pandu, Ansari, Nikhil S, Ramakrishna, Rajesh, Nadaru Srinu, Nori Sagar and others participated.