Live
- AP Cabinet Meeting begins: Key Decisions on Liquor Policy expected
- Never expected I'd play this much for Australia, says Zampa on 100 ODIs milestone
- Saved Rs 6,000 per month on power bill: Central scheme beneficiary to PM Modi
- Israel to allocate US$133 million to promote AI development
- Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Sings with Usha Uthup at CNN's SheShakti2024 Event
- Ten killed, 36 injured as bus overturns in Iran
- Amazon appoints Samir Kumar as India operations head
- Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ on Track to Become Highest-Grossing Hindi Film
- Transforming workplace mental health and wellbeing
- Collector emphasises on hygiene for healthy society
Just In
11-day Divya KalaMela from Sept 19
Visakhapatnam: The National Divyangjan and Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC) is gearing up to host ‘Divya Kala Mela’ in...
Visakhapatnam: The National Divyangjan and Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC) is gearing up to host ‘Divya Kala Mela’ in Visakhapatnam.
Organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Social Justice, Government of India, the national exhibition will be held for 11 days from September 19th September to 29th at Andhra University Marine Ground.
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer is scheduled to inaugurate the mela that showcases products made by the differently-abled.
Along with differently-abled artists, representatives of organisations working for disabled persons from across the country will participate in the exhibition.
Apart from participation of Divya Kala Shakti, job mela, loan mela and assistive devices distribution camp will also be organised at the venue for the benefit of the differently-abled persons.