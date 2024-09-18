11-day Divya KalaMela from Sept 19

Visakhapatnam: The National Divyangjan and Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC) is gearing up to host ‘Divya Kala Mela’ in Visakhapatnam.

Organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Social Justice, Government of India, the national exhibition will be held for 11 days from September 19th September to 29th at Andhra University Marine Ground.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer is scheduled to inaugurate the mela that showcases products made by the differently-abled.

Along with differently-abled artists, representatives of organisations working for disabled persons from across the country will participate in the exhibition.

Apart from participation of Divya Kala Shakti, job mela, loan mela and assistive devices distribution camp will also be organised at the venue for the benefit of the differently-abled persons.