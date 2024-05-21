Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA raids four houses in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted simultaneous raids at four houses in different locations in Bengaluru on Tuesday in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast case.

Sources confirmed that the residences of four accused persons who were in collusion with the arrested suspects in the Bengaluru city cafe blast case were raided.

NIA officers began the raids in the morning in various places in Banashankari locality of Bengaluru.

Sources said that the suspected terrorists were supported by these individuals when they were in Bengaluru.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the raids.

The NIA had arrested suspected bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and mastermind Abdul Matheen Taha in Kolkata in April.

The suspected terrorists wanted to target techies and create terror in the minds of software professionals.

The accused knew that such an incident would dent India's image at a global level.

Mussavir had visited the cafe on March 1 and planted the low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device on the premises.

Several staff members were injured, some of them grievously, in the blast, which caused extensive damage to the property.