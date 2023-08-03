Live
15 stations to be developed under Amrit Bharat scheme
Visakhapatnam: As many as 15 stations in Waltair Division have been identified to be taken up under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach. It involves preparation of master plans and their implementation in phases to improve amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products such as ‘One Station One Product,’ better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping etc. keeping in view the necessity at each station.
The 15 stations of Waltair Division that fall under the scheme include Vizianagaram Jn, Srikakulam Road, Duvvada, Bobbili Jn, Jagdalpur, Simhachalam, Parvatipuram, Chipurupalli, Jeypore, Naupada Jn, Damanjodi, Araku, Koraput, Kottavalasa, Paralakhemundi.
As a part of the first phase, works for some major stations have already started. Railways will spend about Rs 18 crore for Duvvada, Rs 26 crores for Vizianagaram and Rs 13.9 crores for the station developmental activities under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
East Coast Railway is committed towards the infrastructure development of this region. Work for different infrastructural projects is going on a war footing and some of them have been completed, in recent times. Altogether, Rs 547.7 crore will be spent for the redevelopment of 25 stations that fall under East Coast Railway purview.